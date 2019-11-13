UNLV students, DACA recipients rally, express fears before supreme court ruling on program

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are more than 12,000 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) program recipients here in Nevada, including UNLV students. A few held a rally on campus today to show their support for the program.

The students chanted loudly and held signs as they voiced their concerns for their futures.

“I think there’s a definite fear about the way the Supreme Court will rule,” student and DACA recipient Maria Nieto Orta said. She says her future remains in limbo. Nieto Orta came to the United States before her second birthday, “I definitely don’t have any memory of what it was before coming here … I also do have family who are completely undocumented.”

The UNLV junior worries her dreams of continuing life in Nevada may shatter, depending on the justices’ decision.

“All I know is that I’m scared,” she expressed. “I am definitely scared to lose the very small amount of protection that I have now.”

Others shared the same sentiment during the rally at Free Speech Plaza. Some students signed their names in chalk on the pavement in a display of solidarity and support for the program.

If DACA is taken away, a UNLV professor of law says it may have adverse consequences for Nevada’s economy.

“Houses might go into foreclosure because people can’t pay mortgages anymore. There will be fewer car sales, less sales tax revenue collected because people aren’t able to work who are extremely well integrated in our economy.” It could also possibly affect the workforce.

One of the main things Nieto Orta and her classmates wanted to stress is that their home is here.

President Donald Trump Tweeted this morning about DACA recipients. He said most are “far from angels” and “some are very tough and hardened criminals.” But, the president claims he wants a deal with Democrats to keep Dreamers here if the Supreme Court overturns the decision.

Many of the people in DACA, no longer very young, are far from “angels.” Some are very tough, hardened criminals. President Obama said he had no legal right to sign order, but would anyway. If Supreme Court remedies with overturn, a deal will be made with Dems for them to stay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2019

There will be a 2019 DACA Renewal Clinic on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the June Whitley Lounge on CSN’s Cheyenne campus. Free application assistance and legal consultation will be available for all DACA recipients who register, and scholarships to cover the USCIS fee will be given to the first 28 registrants. For more information and to register, fill out the GoogleDoc.