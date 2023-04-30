LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For more than two months, a student at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas has been fighting with a bank after scammers reportedly stole her student loan.

Katie Hoffman said Chase Bank refused to listen to her. Her student loan was meant for living expenses, and she said the loss of it is placing undue stress on her at a time when she should be celebrating her upcoming graduation.

“Being a student and the wire transfer money that was stolen, $7,500 of a FAFSA student plus loan,” Hoffman said. “So, that was my money to live on while I finished school, and now I’m kind of left high and dry.”

Hoffman graduates in May with a doctoral degree in occupational therapy. Yet, her experience at UNLV went sideways when she received a text in February.

“When I received that text message, I went ahead and answered that text message, which I’ve received before for fraud,” Hoffman said.

The message claimed to be Chase alerting her to wire fraud. She clicked on a link and then her phone rang.

“From the same number that was on the back of my Chase bank card,” Hoffman recalled of the number that called.

She answered some questions over the phone, such as the names of two of her closest family members. Hoffman said the purported representative told her she’d receive a call the next day. But it never came.

She noticed $7500 in her account was gone, and Hoffman started getting a sinking feeling.

“Here I am still fighting Chase for information and for my student loan to be returned to me,” Hoffman told 8 News Now.

Hoffman reported the incident to several federal and state law enforcement agencies. Chase denied her claim, the bank told her she “authorized the transfers” and then added, “There was no bank error on our part.”

In a statement to 8 News Now, Chase said “We tried to recover the funds without success. We urge all consumers to ignore phone or internet requests for money.”

Below are tips from Chase on preventing fraud: