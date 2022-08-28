LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The school year is just getting started and big changes are already taking place at UNLV. As of this month, the university has officially become a smoke-free campus.

UNLV’s smoke-free, vape-free, and tobacco-free policy officially started on Aug. 15, following suit with the University of Nevada Reno and other college campuses across the country. The goal is to create a healthier environment at school.

As students and staff trickle back to campus and class, officials said they have already seen a positive reaction to the new guidelines.



A smoke-free campus means no inhaling, exhaling, burning, or carrying of any lighted or heated tobacco or marijuana products, as well as any non-tobacco smoking substances.

UNLV’s dean of public health says this decision to become a smoke-free campus has been a long time coming.

“We have all these schools of health, medicine, and dental and public health and we want to promote healthy behaviors,” said Shawn Gerstenberger, dean of public health at UNLV. “We don’t want to see all those students smoking around that when we are trying to improve people’s health and care.”

The policy includes UNLV’s Maryland campus, Shadow Lane campuses, the Thomas & Mack Center, and all other buildings or facilities controlled by UNLV.

For those who don’t follow guidelines, Gerstenberger says there will be consequences for repeat offenders. This includes a written citation or requirement to take an education course on smoking and tobacco use.