UNLV spring commencement will be virtual, university president says in letter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a letter to students, UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield said commencement ceremonies this spring will again be virtual events.

“Due to the continuing public health risks posed by large gatherings, UNLV will not hold in-person commencement ceremonies this spring,” Whitfield said.

No dates were specified.

“Our commencement planning team is working hard to deliver a virtual experience that honors each of our graduates with the spirit and energy of our traditional ceremonies,” he said.

A few messages of disappointment appeared on social media after the news.

Disappointed in #UNLV for deciding to make their spring graduation in May virtual again. Covid cases in Vegas have gone down by 70%. Deciding to not have it in-person is wrong. Every graduate over the last year deserves a real ceremony ASAP. I feel horrible for these students. — Yuriy Andriyashchuk🇺🇦🇷🇺 #BlackLivesMatter (@YuriyATL) February 23, 2021

The decision, communicated by Whitfield’s letter and also signed by Chris L. Heavey, Executive Vice President and Provost, comes about two months after UNLV’s winter graduates and some spring graduates went through virtual ceremonies in mid-December.

“We know not having a traditional commencement ceremony is disappointing news for our soon-to-be graduates and your families, and we are disappointed too,” Whitfield said. “Earning your degree is a momentous achievement for our students and it is the most important day in the life of a university. This culmination of years-long effort remains a very important milestone, even if we must celebrate it virtually.”