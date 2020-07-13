UNLV shares changes coming to classes, campus this fall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just as CCSD is formalizing plans for the fall semester, local colleges and universities are doing the same.

Classes are due to start at UNLV next month, so staff and faculty have been working for weeks to figure out the right blend of virtual and in-person classes and events for students.

Back in March, UNLV made the decision to go completely virtual during spring break. Departments had to move very quickly to convert everything to an online format to keep students engaged, ranging from fraternity and sororities to spring events.

While things could change depending on what happens with the coronavirus pandemic, UNLV plans to have a hybrid of in-person classes and virtual classes. The same will go for student activities.

Panels or sessions with guest speakers will be allowed, but only with a small, socially distanced crowd.

When it comes to big, traditional events that could have thousands of attendees, such as UNLV Creates or Premier UNLV, those will have to be reimagined and have some type of virtual component.

Faculty has been working remotely this summer to come up with plans for incoming students who’ve been looking forward to coming to UNLV.

“We are planning what we can still do to give students those involvement opportunities, so they can make friends, build connections and build affinity for UNLV. So, that is a top priority for us, it’s just going to look different,” UNLV Director of Student Involvement Savannah Baltera said.

The school has also modified its housing offerings to limit rooms to singles and doubles, only. Any student living on campus will have to be tested for COVID-19 before moving in.