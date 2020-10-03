UNLV School of Public Health receives $3.4M grant to expand contact tracing efforts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Friday, the UNLV School of Public Health announced it is expanding its contact tracing program. The school received a $3.4 million grant from the State of Nevada to allow for the expansion.

The grant will help employ more than 200 students to assist in identifying and reaching out to people who may have been exposed to COVID-19. So far, 60 students have already been trained thanks to this grant.

More than 1,100 students applied to become contact tracers, and the remaining roles will be filled from these applicants.

“Applying what they have learned in the classroom and through training, our students are now at the forefront of COVID-19 prevention efforts in the community,” said Shawn Gerstenberger, dean of the UNLV School of Public Health. “We’re now able to provide our students with another chance to gain relevant, first-hand experience in public health while serving the community during this critical time.”

The current group of contact tracers speak 16 languages and accurately reflect the diversity of the campus and surrounding community.