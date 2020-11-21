UNLV School of Medicine owns special freezer cold enough to store COVID-19 vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pharmaceutical company Pfizer is one step closer to bringing its COVID-19 vaccine to the public. Soon, the company will petition the US Food and Drug Administration for an emergency use authorization so the vaccine can be distributed.

The vaccine will need to be kept at -94 degrees, and there are a limited number of freezers across the nation and in Nevada that can fall to that temperature.

UNLV School of Medicine is fortunate enough to have one that will be used when the vaccine is ready.

“The Pfizer vaccine comes in what we’re calling bricks,” explained Michael Gardner, CEO and president of UNLV Medicine. “It’s a box that’s about 8x10x1 inch, and they hold about 50 vials, and each vial holds enough vaccine for about 10 doses. In this freezer, overall, we estimate we’ll be able to store about 50,000 doses.”

Several vaccine candidates that are in the works right now will require a person to get two doses. Due to this, UNLV is expected to store enough medication for about 25,000 people.