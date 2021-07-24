UNLV School of Medicine hosts back-to-school immunization clinic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV is helping kids get ready to go back to the classroom. The school of medicine held an immunization clinic Saturday morning.

Not only were kids able to get their shots updated, but school supplies were available too.

As we continue to battle the pandemic, health officials say it is important to cover all our bases.

“The regular vaccines are very important when going back to school,” said Evelyn Montalvosanton — Chair of Pediatrics at the UNLV School of Medicine. “We don’t want to forget those because there’s always a risk of getting certain diseases like measles, so we want to make sure we don’t have another outbreak of other viruses so we’re trying to be proactive to get families vaccinated.”

If you missed out, there will be another immunization clinic in September. Details should be available soon.