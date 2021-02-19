UNLV School of Medicine granted full accreditation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The accrediting body for schools of medicine in the U.S. and Canada has announced that the UNLV School of Medicine has been granted full accreditation.

The Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME), granted the accreditation, which means the school meets or exceeds national standards for structure, function, and performance.

This milestone is part of a three-step accreditation process, which began back in 2016, when the school earned preliminary accreditation.

The school welcomed its charter class of students in July 2017. That class is now set to graduate this May.

I am thrilled to share @UNLVMedicine received full accreditation, an important milestone for us and the countless individuals who’ve dedicated so much to this effort. We celebrate this achievement with you.https://t.co/CBBaG6vWz3 pic.twitter.com/9cBb9H18FC — UNLV President (@unlv_president) February 19, 2021

The UNLV School of Medicine later received provisional accreditation in 2019.

“Full accreditation is an important milestone both for the university and the countless individuals who’ve dedicated so much to establish and build a thriving School of Medicine,” said UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield. “Today’s announcement is years in the making, and is a testament to the school’s faculty, staff, and exceptional future physicians who are committed to improving health care in Southern Nevada.”

Throughout the accreditation process, the LCME analyzed more than 90 different areas of the school, including facilities, faculty, curriculum, finances and student advancement.

A new five-story, 135,000 square-foot Medical Education Building is now under construction in the Las Vegas Medical District. The facility, which is scheduled to be completed in 2022, will act as the school’s permanent campus.