UNLV reports third case of COVID-19 since fall semester started

Students move into dorms at UNLV prior to the start of fall semester.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A third UNLV student has tested positive for COVID-19, according UNLV.

The student notified UNLV they tested positive on Aug. 26 and were last on campus on Aug. 25. The student is self-isolating. This is third case reported since UNLV started its fall semester on Monday, Aug. 24.

One student tested positive on Aug. 24 and another student tested positive on Aug. 25. Both notified UNLV of their results and are self-isolating. Both were also last on campus Aug. 25.

While students are mostly taking online courses, there are students living on campus in the dorms.

SNHD is now investigating and conducting contact tracing.

Since Aug. 1, 28 students have reported positive COVID-19 tests.

The university is continuing to ask students and faculty to follow all on-campus health requirements, practice social distancing and wear a mask.

President Keith Whitfield says the university will continue to monitor the situation. Any information about subsequent confirmed COVID-19 cases will be posted HERE.