UNLV reports 3 more COVID-19 cases over the weekend, 7 total since start of fall semester

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three more UNLV students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the university. There’s now a total of seven confirmed cases, including six students and one employee, reported since UNLV started its fall semester on Monday, Aug. 24.

Below is what was posted on UNLV’s confirmed COVID-19 cases page this past weekend:

Sunday, Aug. 30

A student notified UNLV they tested positive on August 29. The individual is currently self-isolated and receiving care. The individual was last on campus on August 28.

A student notified UNLV they tested positive on August 29. The individual is currently self-isolated and receiving care. The individual was last on campus on August 26.

Saturday, Aug. 29

A student notified UNLV they tested positive on August 28. The individual is currently self-isolated and receiving care. The individual was last on campus on August 29.

While students are mostly taking online courses, there are students living on campus in the dorms.

Since Aug. 1, 42 students and six employees have reported positive COVID-19 tests.

The university is continuing to ask students and faculty to follow all on-campus health requirements, practice social distancing and wear a mask.

President Keith Whitfield says the university will continue to monitor the situation. Any information about subsequent confirmed COVID-19 cases will be posted HERE.