UNLV reports 3 more COVID-19 cases, 15 total since start of the fall semester

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV announced Thursday three more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its campus. Two of the case are students, and one is a staff member.

The new number makes that a total of 15 cases positive cases that have been confirmed at the university.

UNLV students start the new academic year on Aug. 24. Below is what was posted on UNLV’s confirmed COVID-19 cases page this past weekend: