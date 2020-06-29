UNLV reports 2 more COVID-19 cases bringing total to 14

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV is reporting two more cases of COVID-19 among students. A total of 14 cases have been identified since the outbreak started in March.

The recent cases were reported over the weekend, and both students are self-isolation and receiving care, according to a UNLV website that tracks coronavirus.

The university reported five positive cases in March, all involved employees. One case involving a student was reported in April and no new cases were reported in May. Currently, there are eight cases reported for June, and six involve students — mostly student-athletes.

Last week, following cases among student-athletes, the university temporarily stopped all voluntary workouts for all student-athletes at least through July 5.