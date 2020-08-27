UNLV reports 2 COVID-19 positive cases this week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV is reporting a second case of COVID-19 since the fall semester started at the beginning of the week.

According to the university, one student tested positive on Aug. 24 and another student tested positive on Aug. 25. Both notified UNLV of their results and are self-isolating. Both were last on campus Aug. 25.

UNLV began its fall semester on Monday, Aug. 24. While students are mostly taking online courses, there are students living on campus in the dorms.

SNHD is now investigating and conducting contact tracing.

Since Aug. 1, 27 students have reported positive COVID-19 tests.

The university is continuing to ask students and faculty to follow all on-campus health requirements, practice social distancing and wear a mask.

President Keith Whitfield says the university will continue to monitor the situation. Any information about subsequent confirmed COVID-19 cases will be posted HERE.