LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV announced Maryland Parkway is open for traffic Thursday morning and vehicles that were left on campus during Wednesday’s deadly campus shooting can now be retrieved as well as some belongings from certain buildings.

The university posted the announcement to its X account and stated “There will be a strong police presence and activity on the main campus today during the investigation.”

In addition, UNLV said the following buildings will remain inaccessible until the police investigation is completed:

Beam Hall (BEH)

Humanities (FDH)

Student Union (SU)

The UNLV Bookstore (BKS)

Wright Hall (WRI)

UNLV urges anyone who needs to gather essential belongings (such as medicine, keys, etc.) that are not in the above-listed buildings can do so at their convenience. Contact UPD at 702-895-5575 to gain entrance to buildings that are not impacted by the investigation.

UNLV has canceled all classes, academic-related activities, and UNLV performing arts activities through Sunday, Dec. 10. UNLV Health (Medicine) clinical practice and dental practice will be open for patient care.

UNLV said all faculty and staff will work remotely on Thursday and Friday and should check with their supervisors for further guidance.

Further updates will be posted at UNLV.edu.