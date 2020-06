LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – There are several things UNLV head football coach Marcus Arroyo is doing that gives the program hope.

Arroyo was known as a top recruiter on Mario Cristóbal’s staff at Oregon and throughout his college coaching career. Since taking over the Rebels, he’s bringing in athletes that didn’t consider Las Vegas in the past. For Arroyo, he sees more than a football player.

8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathius has the story.