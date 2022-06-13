LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– UNLV announced on Monday that due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, students and staff are highly encouraged to wear masks in public indoor places. However, masks are not required.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention assessed the UNLV community and deemed it a “high risk” category.

UNLV continues to urge individuals to get fully vaccinated and receive a booster shot when eligible to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

UNLV faculty and staff and their dependents who are 18 and older can make appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations at the Faculty and Staff Treatment (FAST) Center, (702) 895-0630. Students can call 702-895-3370 to make an appointment at the Student Health Center.