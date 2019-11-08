UNLV Rebels give back with an annual fundraising drive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While UNLV’s homecoming is next week, there was an unofficial kick-off today with the 2nd Annual #RebelsGive fundraising drive Nov. 7 and 8.

Rebels Give challenges the community to raise as much money as possible in 1,957-minutes. The fundraising challenge uses that specific number to honor the year UNLV was founded in 1957.

These Rebels showed they have the spirit as they host their community-wide giving campaign.

#RebelsGive will kick off at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 7 with a spirit rally on UNLV’s Pida Plaza, featuring the marching band, mascot, and cheerleaders.

Five hours in and we’re ALMOST to 200K in gifts for #RebelsGive! Thank you to our community for supporting #UNLV. Your gift will help us unlock even more in gift matches. Support your favorite causes now: https://t.co/4jCX0VfqHk pic.twitter.com/94fkN5E5kw — UNLV (@unlv) November 7, 2019

Anyone can donate to a cause on campus close to their heart. From the social media post to a quick text to give $5, organizers hope they can surpass last year’s goal of $2,200 and individual gifts that totaled $950,000.

“A great city has to have a great university and for 62 years the University of Nevada Las Vegas has existed. Someone knows a Rebel, they’ve been impacted, and higher education is so important to this city and provides access. So even if someone particularly didn’t graduate from UNLV we want UNLV to be their hometown university. They can be a sidewalk alum. Everyone can be proud of UNLV,” said Chad Warren, UNLV Senior VP of Alumni Engagement Annual Giving.

#RebelsGive fun around campus. 1,957 minutes to give to @unlv Help us beat last year’s contributions! pic.twitter.com/V61s3zIcGT — UNLV Alumni Assoc. (@UNLVAlumni) November 7, 2019

UNLV encourages the community to get involved and support this high-impact campus initiative by supporting Rebels Give. You can contribute here: http://rebelsgive.unlv.edu