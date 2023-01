LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV’s dance team, the Rebel Girls & Company, just won another national championship.

They took home first place in two categories at the UDA Nationals in Orlando. The team won top spot in the D-1 Game Day and Hip Hop categories.

The talented team is now a five-time champion in both of those categories.

Rebel Girls & Company perform their moves at all the men’s basketball and football home games throughout the season.