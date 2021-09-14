UNLV ranked at top of campus diversity survey by U.S. News & World Report

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV has the most ethnically diverse campus in the country.

It was a four-way tie for No.1 in the most recent U.S. News & World Report rankings.

About two-thirds of UNLV’s undergraduates identify as part of a racial or ethnic minority.

UNLV also topped the category in 2018 and 2019.

Other schools sharing the No.1 ranking are Stanford University, the University of Hawaii at Hilo and the University of San Francisco.

U.S. News factors in the total proportion of minority students, leaving out international students, and the overall mix of groups.

The data is drawn from each institution’s fall 2020 total undergraduate student body.

The ethnic categories used in the calculations are non-Hispanic African American, Hispanic, American Indian, Pacific Islander/Native Hawaiian, Asian, non-Hispanic white and multiracial (two or more races).