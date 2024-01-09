LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A woman who lived two doors down from a UNLV professor is facing several charges including burglary after police alleged she broke into her home weeks after the educator was killed in the campus shooting.

Bianca Hernandez, 30, is accused of burglarizing the home of Takemaru Naoko on Dec. 26, shortly after 1 p.m., according to a Las Vegas Metro police report.

Police said they received a 911 call reporting a burglary at the home of their neighbor in the 3000 block of Deer Haven Court in Las Vegas. The caller told police their neighbor lived alone, had no local family, and had been killed weeks before in the shooting at the UNLV campus.

Once police confirmed the residence was that of Naoko officers were sent to the home. When officers arrived they found the front door of the home slightly open but did not find anyone inside. Once inside the home officers could tell the home had been “ransacked” and documented the damage to the home by taking photographs of the home, the police report stated.

Officers then contacted the neighbor who had reported the burglary and were given photos of the woman observed leaving the home with items believed to belong to Naoko.

The suspect later identified by police as Hernandez, was described as wearing a black shirt and black pants. Hernandez was suspected of leaving Naoko’s home in what appeared to be a black Chevrolet SUV the neighbor told officers at the time.

Four days after the burglary, officers were able to identify and locate the vehicle involved in the incident as a black 2014 Chevrolet Equinox with a New York license plate. The SUV was found parked in the 4000 block of Sheppard Drive, according to the police report.

The SUV was registered to Jeffrey Fitts and a police search indicated that a woman by the name of Tricia Fitts had been previously stopped by officers in the vehicle.

Four days after the initial burglary at Naoko’s home, police also received a call from a homeowner who reported a separate home burglary at another home.

The caller witnessed two white men exiting his home carrying his property and leaving in a stolen vehicle which was identified as a 2020 Honda CRV. In that incident, the caller told police he saw the men taking his iPad, guitar, and a PlayStation, according to the police report.

The caller also told police he had tracking devices on his items and located them at a home in the 4900 block of Saguaro Way, the police report stated.

While recovering the stolen vehicle, detectives noticed advertisements for the guitar for sale listed on Facebook within hours of the burglary. Detectives then confirmed the Facebook ad was posted by Hernandez.

Police later determined that Hernandez’s address was located on the same street as Naoko’s home.

When police were able to locate Hernandez they questioned her about her neighbor Naoko’s death. Hernandez told police she was interviewed by a news station about Naoko’s death after the shooting at UNLV.

Police then asked Hernandez if she had ever been inside Naoko’s home to which she told police “no,” but later changed her answer when officers asked if her fingerprints could be found inside her neighbor’s home.

Hernandez then told police she intended to obtain property from the residence but stated she only touched the back door because she became scared that her presence would be detected, the police report stated.

Police were able to search Hernandez’s home and garage and found documentation belonging to Naoko dated Sept. 2013, inside a safe within the garage. The paperwork found was associated with the ownership of Naoko’s home, according to the report.

Hernandez then told police she went to the Clark County Assessor’s Page and printed off open-source information regarding Naoko’s home shortly after her neighbor’s death but police determined her answer was not aligned with the documents found in the safe, the police report said.

When detectives asked Hernandez if she had to pay a fee to obtain the home documents as evidenced by the $19 and $25 fees noted by the Clark County recorder, Hernandez told detectives she did not have to pay any fees, the police report stated.

Detectives then asked Hernandez why she would allegedly feel it necessary to obtain Naoko’s home documents. She told police a friend advised her that she could inquire about the remaining tax balance for the home. Hernandez then advised that she wished to begin tax payments to gain ownership of Naoko’s residence, the police report stated.

Hernandez was then questioned about the second home burglary which included the Facebook advertisements of the guitar she confirmed to police she was selling a guitar on the social media site, police said.

She went on to tell police she purchased various tools from someone named “Mike” who then she alleges gave her the guitar for free. Hernandez then stated she purchased the tools for $1,200 but did not have proof of the alleged agreement.

Throughout the police interview, Hernandez admitted that “Mike” was known to her to burglarize private residences and that he openly admitted to doing so to obtain property, according to the police report.

Hernandez faces several charges including conspiracy to commit burglary, residential burglary, buying, possessing, receiving, or withholding stolen property, valued at $1200 but less than $5,000, and a fourth charge of buying or possessing, receiving, or withholding stolen property with a value of less than $1,200.

She was arrested by LVMPD and was taken to the Clark County Detention Center.