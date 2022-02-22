UNLV professor weighs in on Russia-Ukraine conflict

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local professor at UNLV says Russia’s next step could determine the danger that lies ahead after its decision to send troops into a separatist region of Ukraine.

Professor Paul Werth says all eyes are on Russia right now and its move to either take control of rebel territories or Ukraine itself.

Werth believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is acting as if democracy in the west and around the world is on the ropes with events like the January 6th insurrection and the abandonment of Afghanistan last summer.

“It seems to me that it is a dangerous moment and we will look back at this moment as an important shift in the way geopolitics are conducted in the world. It feels like the post-World War two order is partially disintegrating, Werth added.

He also says there is no doubt there would also be a high cost in military expenses for Russia if they choose to invade.