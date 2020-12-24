UNLV professor makes the cut for NASA’s mission to Mars team

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local professor has been chosen to join a mission to Mars. UNLV Geoscientist Arya Udry was selected out of 119 applicants by NASA.

She’s just one of 13 people to make the cut, and she’s also the second UNLV professor chosen for the Mars science team.

Udry will help the rover distinguish magmatic rocks, which are formed from the cooling of lava — and help determine how “these” rocks formed.

Udry says this has been a dream of hers since she was 15.

“I’m going to use specific instruments, a total of seven different science instruments on the Mars rover, and so I will use some of them 2 understand the geology of equator which is where the rover will land,” Udry said.

Studying these magmatic rocks will help Udry and her colleagues understand the evolution of the Martian interior over time.