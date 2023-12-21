LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – After the deadliest mass shooting in American history, Stephen Benning studied the trauma inflicted on Las Vegans. Now, he’s doing the same for the most recent mass shooting – this time on his own campus.

The UNLV associate professor of psychology ventured to understand the psychological impacts of mass shootings after a gunman killed 58 people across from the Mandalay Bay resort on Oct. 1, 2017.

“It’s easy to say that it impacts people, but how?” Benning said inside a campus laboratory Thursday morning. “People were just expecting them to move on with their lives and be okay, and that felt really critical to people as if there was something wrong with them for being strongly affected.”

The study at the time focused primarily on induced post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression symptoms, which he said were felt differently between people physically at the 2017 music festival and those simply living in Clark County.

The participants were interviewed multiple times from one month to one year after the shooting.

“We found that symptoms, more or less, went down within the community within three months of the shooting, but it took people who were actually at the festival a full year to come down to the levels that people in the community were right after it happened,” Benning said.

Six years later, tragedy struck again when a gunman killed three UNLV professors on December 6.

Benning, who was on campus as a 67-year-old former professor began killing people inside Frank and Estella Beam Hall, is now asking the same question for a different tragedy: what psychological responses does a shooting provoke? This time, the scope has expanded beyond just PTSD and depression.

“We’re looking at alcohol use problems. We’re looking at dissociation, this feeling that things might not be real or that you’re not really inhabiting your body. We’re looking at the number of kinds of traumatic events people have experienced before,” Benning said, proceeding to also list potential changes in diet, sleep, and anxiety sensitivity as part of the new study.

200 people partook in the 2017 study. As of Thursday morning, only 20 submitted self-responses to his new study. Benning is pleading for more people who were either on campus on Dec. 6 or notified of that day’s shooting and live in the Las Vegas Valley to partake.

“It’s possible there will be memory distortions if we do this years later,” Benning said, explaining the urgency to begin the data collection now as people are in the midst of potential psychological impacts. “We’ve done this before. We have potentially valuable information.”

The study is open on the psychology department’s website until January 7. Anyone 18 years or older who was on campus during the Dec. 6, shooting or is a member of UNLV/the Las Vegas Valley community who learned of the shooting within 24 hours of its start.