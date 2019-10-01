UNLV professor continues to study PTSD in Las Vegas community after 1 October

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Last year, we profiled a UNLV professor who started tracking the trauma of 1 October survivors and the Las Vegas community. As we enter the two-year anniversary, it’s clear many people are still recovering.

Doctor Stephen Benning says while post-traumatic stress within the community has stabilized, he tracked an increase in depression in his study.

Today, those who survived the shooting still experience intense PTSD, comparable to how the community felt one month after the tragedy.

Doctor Benning’s study will continue, and his findings are proof the healing process will take a long time.