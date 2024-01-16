LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ president addressed safety and security as the focus on campus for the foreseeable future.

Students returned to UNLV’s campus on Tuesday following last month’s deadly shooting.

“The struggle here is that safety is something that’s a moving target,” UNLV President Dr. Keith Whitfield said during a Native American healing ceremony.

Members of the Southern Paiute peoples organized Tuesday’s Native American healing ceremony near Beam Hall more than a month after a deadly campus shooting. (KLAS)

“I think from here on out, we’re going to be built to be thinking about that on a regular basis,” he said.

Whitfield added that the trauma from the deadly shooting that took place on Dec. 6, 2023, is still present on campus.

“Trauma is not necessarily something that hits you at once and you get better,” Whitfield said.

But that tragedy is leading to changes both short-term and long-term, and the university is taking a multi-pronged approach, including hiring private security.

Students and staff return to UNLV on Jan. 16, 2024. (KLAS)

“We’re thinking about even, do we have a one-way glass or not? Because there are pros and cons for it, so we’re looking at all of those things,” Dr. Whitfield said. “For a lot of this, we just don’t have the funding, but we need it.”

Dr. Whitfield said he’s having discussions with the state on funding.

Besides a larger police presence and locking campus doors, Whitfield said his administration is exploring new technology, including a special camera that could detect a gun.

“We’re not going to close off our campus. We’re always going to be able to have people coming and going, so one way we can get to that safer level is to have this latest technology to be able to do things,” Whitfield said.

Beam Hall is the site of the university’s deadly shooting and will remain closed for the spring semester.

Members of the Southern Paiute peoples organized Tuesday’s Native American healing ceremony held a stone’s throw away from Beam Hall.

Towards the end of the healing ceremony, a long line formed of UNLV students and staff as the Paiute dancers offered smudging and sage, a ritual meant to fan away evil, welcoming in positive thoughts.