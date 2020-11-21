UNLV Police looking for man who allegedly showed gun while asking women for phone numbers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV Police are investigating an incident on the campus in which a man pointed a gun at three UNLV students.

According to University Police, on Thursday, Nov. 19, around 11:30 a.m., the women were walking in the area of the Bank of America southeast of the UNLV campus along Maryland Parkway. The students reported that a man approached them in a white Nissan Sentra and attempted to obtain their phone numbers.

During the encounter, the women told police that the man displayed and pointed a handgun toward the students.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a blue Detroit hat and a black jacket who was driving a white Nissan Sentra with unknown plates. He was last seen driving in the area on Maryland Parkway.

If you have information regarding this incident please contact University Police Services at (702) 895- 3668. You can also report a tip online at updsouth.nevada.edu.