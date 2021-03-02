UNLV police identify suspect in string of campus auto burglaries

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV Police (UPD) have identified the suspect in a string of auto burglary crimes on the university’s main campus. They say the incidents happened in various parking lots and garages.

Jason Lee Stokes allegedly conducted most of the crimes during the evening and overnight hours. Police stress he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Stokes on campus, you are asked not to approach him and contact UPD emergency dispatch. You can reach them at (702) 895-3669, on the RebelSAFE app or one of the campus’ emergency phones. If you have information regarding the incidents, contact UPD at (702) 895-3668.