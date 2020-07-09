UNLV Pantry receives $250K grant to purchase food and equipment for campus community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV’s food pantry is getting a much-needed lifeline in the form of a $250,000 federal grant from the CARES Act.

The UNLV Cares Food Pantry currently serves an estimated 250 members of the campus community each month.

Due to an increase in food insecurity throughout the Las Vegas area exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, its food supply has been stretched thin.

The funding will enable the pantry to purchase food, equipment, new online ordering system, and to offer nutrition education to the community. The grant, distributed by the Nevada Department of Agriculture, will also enable the pantry to consistently staff and maintain regular hours.

Some of the funding will also help the UNLV Cares Food Pantry to purchase refrigeration and other equipment to safely transport hot and cold food when it opens in its new location early next year.

More details are also available in on the UNLV website in the News Center.