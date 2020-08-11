UNLV opens indoor COVID-19 testing site

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another indoor COVID-19 testing site opens Tuesday. UNLV has moved indoors from its outdoor parking lot location.

COVID-19 testing will now take place at the Strip View Pavilion room at the Thomas @ Mack Center. The testing facility will operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., five days a week, Tuesday through Saturday.

In recent weeks, officials have made efforts to improve the testing process at sites.

“Now our goal is just to make sure we can get them in, process them as fast possible and handle the most amount of people every day that we can handle,” said Travis Haldeman, Clark County Fire Department.

People are encouraged to make an appointment through the UMC website but walk-ins are also accepted.

“It’s going to depend on the time of day. Typically in the morning we’re a little more busy than the afternoons and evenings. However, if you have an appointment you can get in and out in as much as 10 minutes,” Haldeman said.