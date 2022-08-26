LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Quarterback, quarterback. Who’s UNLV’s starting quarterback?

“I know everyone wants those answers,” coach Marcus Arroyo said this week as the Rebels prepared for their football opener Saturday against Idaho State. “Who’s the guy, who’s the guy?”

Well?

He’s not saying.

Lefty Doug Brumfield and transfer Harrison Bailey — both 6-foot-5 redshirt sophomores — are listed as sharing the No. 1 spot, and all Arroyo says is that fans should wait and see.

“We won’t know that yet,” he said when asked about his starter. “Once we get to Saturday, you’ll have a guy out there in the game.”

Kickoff is 12:30 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium.

Each quarterback has limited experience.

Brumfield, out of Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, California, played in UNLV’s final two games in 2020 and three games this past season.

In those five games, he’s 26-for-60 passing for 471 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Bailey started seven games in two seasons at Tennessee. He’s 51-for-75 passing for 594 yards with four TD tosses and two interceptions.

Brumfield would appear to be more mobile, a better runner. Bailey, who went to Marietta (Georgia) High School, was highly recruited as a pro-style passer, getting offers from Power Five schools Alabsama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State.

Arroyo is 2-16 in two seasons at UNLV, including 0-6 in his first season, 2020, a pandemic-shortened campaign. But his team lost six games last season by one score — a program record — and he’s brought in many new faces in an attempt to get bigger, faster and stronger.

He said he’s excited about opening at Allegiant, playing during the day. Add all the traditional things coaches say when approaching a season opener.

“We’ve put in a lot of work since the end of last season,” Arroyo said. “We put in a lot of work to raise the bar.”

But the QB? Hush-hush.

Even the players are mum.

“My lips are sealed,” wide receiver Kyle Williams said. “…But, to be honest, even if I had an answer, I don’t have one.”