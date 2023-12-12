LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It’s been nearly a week since three professors were killed following a deadly shooting on the campus of the University of Las Vegas, Nevada.

At a Nevada System of Higher Education meeting (NSHE) on Tuesday, Keith Whitfield, president of UNLV said there are no words to describe how these events unfolded.

“This has rocked me to the core,” Whitfield said. “I hurt for every single one of the folks at UNLV, but I have particularly been uplifted by the support we’ve had from NHSE, from the board, from our community members, particularly our chancellors, virtually everyone.”

NSHE Board of Regents Chair Byron Brooks also recognized Adam Garcia, director of University Police, and his team including Detective Nathaniel Drum and Officer Damien Garcia who took down the shooter.

“University Police Services Southern Command acted swiftly and accessibly in the face of harrowing circumstances to protect those who they valiantly served and University Police Services worked throughout the nightly, clearing every building and ensuring there were no further threats to the campus community,” Brooks said.

It’s been a quiet and somber mood on campus.

Riley Morton wanted to get some fresh air and clear her head.

“I’ve been trying to stay busy, I work and trying to do the finals I have anything I can to keep my mind away from it,” Morton said.

She said UNLV’s student support services have been a great resource.

“I know my roommates have gone and will probably go again, they found it really helpful, she added. “They were on campus and they had a closer encounter than I did so I would really like for them to go again to make sure everything is okay.”

Everyone has a different response when it comes to coping with trauma. UNLV is encouraging its students to get help anytime they so they know they’re not alone.

Other students like Claire Giunta recommend it.

“I know that they’re offering grief counseling or the crisis center where’s there’s drop-in hours where you can talk with anyone who available at that time and reconnect with students again which is nice because I know a lot of people feel displaced right now,” Giunta said.

Giunta is on her way to the student recreation wellness center after the university recently opened other facilities.

“I’m happy they opened the gym again for anyone who wants to destress. I use the gym as a good outlet,” Giunta added. “I wanted a sense of normalcy, it’s still my school, still my campus and I still want a sense of belonging and UNLV is my home away from home. “

For more information, click HERE.