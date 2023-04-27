LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV is one of the few universities in the nation offering a course to help military veterans adjust to being college students.

A class has been created for student veterans at the College of Education and it’s designed to give the vets a sense of comfort and confidence during their college experience.

“I was one of those kids who went to school and went home,” said Cynthia Lam, active-duty Army National Guard and UNLV student. “I didn’t interact with anyone or anything like that. But with this class, I actually feel like I’m living my college experience. The class made me comfortable being uncomfortable. It helped me try new things and I like that a lot.”

The class is currently in its first semester and will be offered again in the fall. The vets must be transfer students with at least 30 credits, fulfilling the multicultural and second-year seminar general education requirements. To see if you qualify, contact Nathan.Slife@UNLV.edu.