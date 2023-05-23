LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The end of the school year for Southern Nevada is here, and instead of students hitting the couch for the summer, UNLV is offering them dozens of summer programs.

Registration is now open for UNLV’s Young Rebels Program.

UNLV is offering K-12 students a chance to head to the UNLV campus and experience dozens of summer programs for elementary, middle, or high school students.

“Whether your student’s passion is dance, writing, math or robotics, or any of a number of other programs, know there is something for all of their interests,” Rob Levrant, director of strategic initiatives for UNLV Educational Outreach and leader of the Young Rebels program, said. “They don’t need to wait for college. Sign up and have them join us at UNLV now!”

The programs will cover a variety of subjects including technology, math, reading and writing, science, healthcare, engineering, the arts, and careers.

Registration is now open for multiple camps for the summer. You can learn more about specific camps and register at this site. Those interested can also email youngrebels@unlv.edu or call 702-895-3394.

