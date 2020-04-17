UNLV offering free mental health counseling during COVID-19 crisis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Experts are warning about the damaging effects the coronavirus crisis can have on one’s mental health. UNLV is offering free counseling to anyone who needs help getting through the pandemic.

The sessions are being provided at no cost to patients, thanks to a generous donation. The Practice Mental Health clinic at UNLV tells 8NewsNow that what’s weighing heavy for a lot of people is the uncertainty about the future. Counselors say it’s a very normal reaction because the pandemic is an very unusual situation.

Counseling students from various disciplines are offering short-term zoom or phone sessions under the direction of professors. Sessions are as long as needed.

“The truth is everybody’s going to cope with what’s going on now very differently. There is no right way to get through this time. On some level, everyone is trying to survive and do the best they can with what they have,” said Dr. Noelle Lefforge, The Practice Mental Health Clinic, UNLV.

To access the free services, call 702-895-1532 or Email: The.Practice@unlv.edu.