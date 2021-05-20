UNLV no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated people

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV is no longer requiring masks on campus for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The university says the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) adopted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest mask guidelines.

They say anyone who is not vaccinated must continue wearing masks.

UNLV will also comply with Clark County’s social distancing, events and gatherings and indoor and outdoor space capacity guidelines, at NSHE’s direction.

“We continue to strongly encourage all students, faculty and staff to get your COVID-19 vaccination at UNLV or at a location near you,” the university writes.

UNLV is hoping to resume more in-person operations on July 1 and will offer summer and fall courses as they are currently schedule: in person or remote.