LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The University of Nevada, Las Vegas named Barry Odom as the school’s new head football coach Tuesday.

The announcement came just over a week after UNLV fired former head coach Marcus Arroyo, who will continue to be paid out approximately $2.3 million for the remainder of his contract.

Odom most recently served three seasons as associate head coach at the University of Arkansas and spent four seasons as head coach at the University of Missouri. He will be the 13th head coach in UNLV football history, according to a news release from the university.

“Coach Odom knows what it takes to compete and win on college football’s biggest stages, and we’re thrilled that he’s bringing his incredible talent, work ethic, and commitment to success to UNLV,” UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield said. “We have high expectations for UNLV Football, and Coach Odom is a proven leader who will help elevate our program to new levels of success. It’s a great pleasure to welcome the Odom family to our university and Las Vegas.”

Odom began coaching in 2000 after lettering four times as a linebacker at Missouri and ranking in the school’s all time top 10.