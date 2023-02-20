LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The UNLV community is morning the loss of Ryan Keeler, a student-athlete who passed away in Las Vegas on Monday.

“We are devastated to have lost a member of our Rebel family,” said first-year UNLV football head coach Barry Odom. “While I had the honor of knowing Ryan for only a couple of months, he already stood out to our coaching staff as an incredible person, student and teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Ryan’s family as we grieve along with them over this tremendous loss.”

Keeler, 20, was a defensive lineman for the UNLV Rebel football team. He was a highly sought-after player who transferred to UNLV from Rutgers University. Keeler was an Academic All-Mountain West honoree who garnered dozens of scholarship offers out of high school.

“The UNLV family is in mourning today over the sudden loss of one of our own,” said UNLV Director of Athletics Erick Harper. “Our hearts go out to all of Ryan’s family and friends along with his Rebel teammates.”

“Words are hard to come by this evening as we grieve the sudden and tragic loss of UNLV student-athlete Ryan Keeler,” said UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield. “My sincere condolences are with Ryan’s family, friends, loved ones, and teammates during this very difficult time.”