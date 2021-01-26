UNLV Medicine’s COVID Vaccine Registration website now open to CCSD employees

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The website portal that allows CCSD teachers and staff to sign up for the CVOID-19 vaccine is now live.

Here’s how it works:

CCSD employees will go to the following link and start the process of filling in information.

UNLV Medicine COVID Vaccine Registration

After submitting the information, staff will receive an email telling them that they are registered. They will then receive a link to a second part of the portal when they are eligible to schedule a vaccination appointment.

The email said vaccines will be prioritized based on a person’s role within the district.

At this time, the only people who have access to it are CCSD employees.

Teachers also need to enter their vaccination information with the district through a separate portal to be tracked.