UNLV Medicine to conduct curbside testing for coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This week UNLV Medicine, the clinical arm of UNLV School of Medicine, will start conducting curbside testing on people to detect coronavirus. The tests will be administered to people exhibiting certain upper respiratory symptoms or people who meet the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for COVID-19 testing.

A spokesman said UNLV has secured 1,000 nasal swab tests. Testing, which can be done by appointment only, begins Tuesday, March 24.

Anyone who’s exhibiting symptoms as defined by the CDC or who have been in direct contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 should call (702) 583-4408 between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday – Friday for an appointment to be tested.

All callers will be asked a series of questions to determine if they meet the CDC criteria and will be screened again upon arrival. Nasal swab tests will be administered in the parking area outside UNLV Medicine, located at 1125 Shadow Lane in Las Vegas.

Here’s how it will work:

Once patients arrive at their appointment time, they’ll be directed to a drive-up testing station where a medical professional will conduct the test with the patient remaining in the vehicle.

There will be no out-of-pocket cost to the patient, who should expect to receive test results in 5-7 days. The results of all tests, both positive and negative, will be reported to the Southern Nevada Health District.

UNLV Medicine anticipates providing curbside COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday for the next two weeks or until its current supply of test kits is depleted.

Again, tests will only be conducted by appointment and strictly limited to individuals who meet CDC guidelines for COVID-19 testing. Please call (702) 583-4408 for an appointment and to find out if you qualify.