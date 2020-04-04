UNLV Medicine expects to run out of COVID-19 test kits for curbside testing next week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV Medicine plans to continue curbside COVID-19 testing on April 6 and 7, then indefinitely, due to the shortage of test kits. According to a press release, they expect to run out of kits after April 7, unless they receive another shipment.

So far, the curbside testing operation has tested more than 2,000 people. That number has been growing since March 23.

Patients are required to make an appointment for the testing, where they will then never have to leave their vehicles. The patient then gets results from the nasal swab test within 5-7 days.

If UNLV Medicine does receive more tests, they plan to continue or restart curbside testing as soon as they can.