UNLV medical student honored for help saving a crash victim’s life on way to Raiders game

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tuesday, October 5 has been proclaimed Elizabeth (Liz) Groesbeck Day. Clark County Commissioners presented this honor to the UNLV medical student who helped save a crash victim’s life on her way to attend a Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium.

8 News Now’s Sasha Loftis interviewed Liz Groesbeck last month as she recalled the day her Uber had almost reached its drop-off point near Allegiant Stadium when she witnessed the aftermath of a hit-and-run crash.

On Aug 14, the “humble hero” jumped into action and put her medical training to use to save a life, and Clark County was sure to celebrate her bravery.

RECALLING THE DAY OF THE CRASH

The 28-year-old student of Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV walked through the crowd, kneeled on the ground next to the injured man who lost an arm in the crash, and rendered care until emergency crews arrived.

“I saw a man on the ground and an SUV on the curb. It had to have happened seconds before,” she said. “People were starting to gather in the area, a few people were screaming.”

Onlookers were frantic and panicking, but Groesbeck was able to tell a bystander to call 911 and assigned someone to comfort the victim’s wife away from the gruesome scene.

Groesbeck is a third-year medical student who classmates refer to as a natural-born leader. On the day of the incident, Groesbeck calmly communicated with onlookers who meant well as they yelled out advice on what to do despite having no medical training.

Despite the many distractions and challenges, Groesbeck was able to gain control of the situation and even recruit a physician’s assistant (PA) student who came forward and asked if she could help. “I got her to help with the tourniquet,” she says.

The pair asked onlookers for belts, which they used to control the victim’s bleeding.

Groesbeck and the PA student, whose name she never got, stayed with the man until EMS arrived to transport the victim.

Elizabeth Grosbeck was not only in the right place at the right time but she had the right training and the courage to leap to action. She saved a life and is a #ClarkCounty hero. I was humbled to recognize her bravery at today’s Commission meeting. https://t.co/6FFkoT1gw0 pic.twitter.com/Nc3ybL6S1c — Michael Naft (@MichaelNaft) October 5, 2021

RECOGNITION FOR HER HEROIC EFFORTS

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft tweeted he was humbled by Groesbeck who “was not only in the right place at the right time but she had the right training and the courage to leap to action. She saved a life and is a Clark County hero. I was humbled to recognize her bravery at today’s Commission meeting.”

Groesbeck thanked all those who helped her, including some who gave up their Raiders’ jerseys to make makeshift bandages.

Dr. Marc J. Kahn, MD, MBA, Dean of Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine was present as she received the recognition for skills she has learned at the medical school.

NEXT STEPS IN HER CAREER

According to the medical school, one of the next big steps for Groesbeck is choosing a specialty.

Groesbeck shared in an interview with her school, “I’m not sure yet, but I know this much, using the skills and knowledge I’ve acquired to help people in crisis is incredibly rewarding. I’m looking forward to applying those skills for the rest of my life.”

A GoFundMe page was set up for the crash victim to raise money for a prosthetic arm as he continues to recover from his injuries.