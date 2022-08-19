LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The state has awarded UNLV’s medical school $70 million in American Rescue Plan funds to expand its medical footprint in the Las Vegas valley.

The Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV will use $40 million to build an ambulatory care clinic on the school’s campuses in the Las Vegas Medical District which includes the downtown area and extends south on the west side of I-15.

“An Ambulatory Care Clinic will help change the paradigm of care in Southern Nevada. It will provide coordinated care to patients, including mental and behavioral health, all in one place,” said Dr. Marc J. Kahn, Dean of the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine and Vice President for Health Affairs at UNLV.

The remaining $30 million is being used to build a pathology lab which will strengthen the partnership between UNLV and UMC and speed up the delivery of critical test results.

“This lab will allow us to turn around test results faster, as well as provide valuable training opportunities for young doctors performing original research,” Kahn said.

The ambulatory care clinic and lab are currently in the design phase. The school’s permanent campus is currently under construction across from Valley Hospital and students will move in there in Nov. 2022.