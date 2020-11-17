UNLV, LVGEA hosts virtual economic outlook event to discuss how businesses can prepare for 2021

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The UNLV Center for Business and Economic Research and the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) have partnered to host their first Virtual Outlook 2021 event to share insight on what businesses can expect next year.

On Wednesday, Dec. 2 the two organizations will provide the data needed now more than ever to do business in Las Vegas.  The annual economic outlook event will offer an in-depth analysis of what to expect heading into 2021 on the local, national, and global levels.

For the first time ever, the content of the event will be delivered in a virtual format for business and community leaders.

Keynote speakers include:

EVENT SCHEDULE

9:10 a.m. – Chris Thornberg presentation
9:40 a.m. – Q&A with Chris Thornberg
9:50 a.m. – Stephen Miller presentation
10:10 a.m. – Q&A with Stephen Miller

Guests in attendance will receive CBER’s Economic Outlook 2021 report directly to their registered email inbox.

To purchase tickets for $21 or learn more, visit lasvegasoutlook.com. After tickets are purchased, attendees will receive a link sent to their email address provided.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories