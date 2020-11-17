UNLV, LVGEA hosts virtual economic outlook event to discuss how businesses can prepare for 2021

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The UNLV Center for Business and Economic Research and the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) have partnered to host their first Virtual Outlook 2021 event to share insight on what businesses can expect next year.

On Wednesday, Dec. 2 the two organizations will provide the data needed now more than ever to do business in Las Vegas. The annual economic outlook event will offer an in-depth analysis of what to expect heading into 2021 on the local, national, and global levels.

Mark your calendars! 🗓 On December 2nd, we are teaming up with @CBER_UNLV to provide you with the data and insight you need to do business in #Vegas in 2021. Buy your tickets today: https://t.co/chRnnMYhcH — LVGEA (@LVGEA) November 10, 2020

For the first time ever, the content of the event will be delivered in a virtual format for business and community leaders.

Keynote speakers include:

UNLV professor and CBER director Stephen M. Miller

Beacon Economics founder Christopher Thornberg

Outlook '21, taking place Dec. 2, is made possible by our generous sponsors. Thank you to Platinum Sponsor #WhitingTurner for your support! Learn more about them here: https://t.co/m8rZlseazk



✨Buy your tickets to the economic forecasting event at https://t.co/EhWiRpydE2! ✨ pic.twitter.com/cvv1XpLbEc — LVGEA (@LVGEA) November 17, 2020

EVENT SCHEDULE

9:10 a.m. – Chris Thornberg presentation

9:40 a.m. – Q&A with Chris Thornberg

9:50 a.m. – Stephen Miller presentation

10:10 a.m. – Q&A with Stephen Miller

Guests in attendance will receive CBER’s Economic Outlook 2021 report directly to their registered email inbox.

To purchase tickets for $21 or learn more, visit lasvegasoutlook.com. After tickets are purchased, attendees will receive a link sent to their email address provided.