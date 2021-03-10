UNLV, LIBERTY Dental offer services to children to keep teeth healthy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During the pandemic, some parents have found it hard to get dental care for their children.

Although it’s recommended that children see a dentist twice a year, that didn’t happen when the pandemic hit. Restrictions amid coronavirus forced dental offices to close and then change their procedures.

LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada has partnered with UNLV’s School of Dental Medicine to operate a children’s clinic to provide preventative oral health care services to children in Southern Nevada. Children between the ages of five to 18 years old are eligible for the dental care which includes an exam, xrays, flouride treatments, cleaning and sealents.

Appointments can be made by calling (702) 774-2461.