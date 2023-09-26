LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With a chance to establish a leading role, UNLV has launched its Tourist and Safety Institute with $1 million appropriation from the Nevada Legislature.

The institute will focus on the safety and security of Nevada visitors, drawing on research and expertise across the state — local, state and federal authorities, UNLV faculty and community stakeholders. Funds provided in Senate Bill 341, signed by Gov. Joe Lombardo in June, will help support the effort for two years.

“Much like other states have established themselves as leaders of their respective industries in oil, technology, engineering, Nevada now has the opportunity — with this institute — to solidify itself as a thought leader in tourist safety and resilience,” Robert R. Ulmer, dean of the UNLV Greenspun College of Urban Affairs, said in a Monday news release. The institute will

“The Institute’s research will advance Nevada’s mission to create tourist experiences that are safe, unique, immersive, and exciting,” Ulmer said.

The institute was formally approved by the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) Board of Regents on Sept. 8. It will be part of the Greenspun College of Urban Affairs, drawing on “research expertise in crime science, cybersecurity, trauma-informed care, crisis communication, policymaking, conflict resolution and crowd management.”

Interdisciplinary teams in the Greenspun College and throughout UNLV will collect, document, develop and disseminate innovative techniques to plan for and implement safe, large-scale events. Learn more on the Tourist Safety Institute website.

“UNLV is intrinsically tied to the Entertainment Capital of the World, and the new Tourist Safety Institute will help our community, government, and resort industry partners better serve our region’s 40 million annual visitors,” UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield said. “We are grateful to Gov. Lombardo and the state legislature for their leadership in providing the grant funding that allows UNLV faculty experts the opportunity to apply their skills in research, policy, and programming to move our region forward.”