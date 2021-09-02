UNLV kicks off season at Allegiant Stadium Thursday night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV will kick off its football season at the Allegiant Stadium Thursday evening when it hosts Eastern Washington. The stadium will be open at full capacity and masks are required for all fans.

The game starts at 7 p.m. and it will be another test for the Allegiant Stadium. UNLV has provided a cheat sheet to help fans negotiate the stadium traffic and parking issues.

Some of the first large events held at the stadium had issues when it came to transportation, parking and even the cashless system.

The last time UNLV Rebels were at the stadium, around 2,000 people watched the team play their rival UNR on Halloween 2020.

The university says if you plan to drive your own car you should allow plenty of time just in case there are traffic issues. If you choose not to drive, using rideshare or public transportation might be an option.

The rideshare lot is located just north of Allegiant Stadium. The RTC will also run a shuttle on game days for $4 roundtrip.

Coming up at Allegiant Stadium, there will be the inaugural Vegas Kickoff Classic between BYU and Arizona on Sept. 4. Then the Las Vegas Raiders season opener is Sept. 14 against Baltimore.

there is no lining up to enter the lots prior to 1 hour before parking gates open.

allegiant stadium is a cashless stadium.

payment for parking and concessions must be made by debit or credit card or mobile payment.