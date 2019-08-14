UNLV is most Instagrammed college in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Good news Rebels: UNLV is the most Instagrammed college in Nevada! That’s according to new research released by AT&T.

AT&T map of most Instagrammed colleges.

Set in the heart of Las Vegas, it’s no surprise that UNLV has numerous Instagram-worthy opportunities for students and staff, but for those questioning the social media honor bestowed upon the university (we’re looking at you Reno), here’s how AT&T came to this conclusion:

The media conglomerate used the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System to find all qualifying universities with more than 7,000 enrolled full-time students in the fall 2017 semester. They then looked at the most popular hashtags for each school to determine which college campuses are the most Instagram-worthy.

For more on the study, go here.