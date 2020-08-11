UNLV: In-person classes could change to remote instruction learning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV posted a online welcome letter to students saying “this semester will be like no other.”

While 80% of UNLV’s classes will be done through remote instruction, the letter said it’s possible more classes could shift to the remote model.

“Additional in-person courses may need to shift to remote delivery depending on conditions. In other words, remote courses will remain remote, but we cannot promise that in-person courses will remain in-person. UNLV

The university said further changes might be needed to assure social distancing. Also, some of the in-person class start times have been adjusted to accommodate people in hallways and common areas between classes.

Students are being advised to check their schedules before school starts on Aug. 24.

UNLV said if a student’s course does move from in-person to remote instruction, there will be no distance education fee. Also, courses that have moved to remote instruction will not change back during the semester.