LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The UNLV Immigration Clinic, part of the UNLV William S. Boyd School of Law’s Thomas & Mack Legal Clinic, will officially open it’s new off-campus Community Advocacy Office in Downtown Las Vegas on Thursday.

The clinic will be opening at 1212 South Casino Center Blvd. from 1 to 2 p.m., and will provide free legal services to members of the campus community, defend adults in detention and unaccompanied children against deportation, and offer law students real world experience practicing immigration law.

The new office will allow the Immigration Clinic to deliver expanded free legal services in a location that is more easily accessible to all members of the Las Vegas community.

Since 2021, 275 people in detention have faced deportation proceedings in the Las Vegas Immigration Court without legal representation.

The new clinic was made possible by an appropriation from the Nevada Legislature and a matching allocation from the Clark County Commission.